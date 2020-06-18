comScore

Trump Attempts To Blast CNN For ‘Fake News’ With Meme Video of Toddlers, Gets Called Out Online for Pushing ‘Actual Fake News’

By KJ EdelmanJun 18th, 2020, 9:34 pm

President Donald Trump tweeted out a clearly fake CNN clip of two toddlers — one apparently black, the other white — running after one another from a popular, right-wing meme account to “prevent fake news dumpster fires.” As a result, Trump was flamed online for pushing “actual fake news.”

The doctored video, which had a fake CNN chyron slapped on it that read “Terrified Toddler Runs From Racist Baby,” showed two small children running on a sidewalk. The video then cuts to an easier part of the original video where the pair run toward each other and hug, now without the CNN logo. The the screen goes black and text appears, reading: “America is not the problem. Fake news is. If you see something, say something.”

The final message read, “Only you can prevent fake news dumpster fires,” a play on the Smokey Bear advertisement campaign.

Trump has gone after CNN vigorously over the last week, including a cease-and-desist letter over a poll that showed Trump losing 14 points to former Vice President Joe Biden. He’s also continually tweeted that CNN is fake news throughout the week.

His latest jab at CNN continued with his recent sentiments, but many online noted the irony within the short clip.

Politico‘s Kyle Cheney noted that CNN actually did share the video on their platform. Its headline read: “Internet falls in love with these two toddlers hugging.”

The post also featured a quote from the original news broadcast that said, “With all the racism and hate going on I just think it’s a really beautiful video.”

