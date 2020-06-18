President Donald Trump tweeted out a clearly fake CNN clip of two toddlers — one apparently black, the other white — running after one another from a popular, right-wing meme account to “prevent fake news dumpster fires.” As a result, Trump was flamed online for pushing “actual fake news.”

The doctored video, which had a fake CNN chyron slapped on it that read “Terrified Toddler Runs From Racist Baby,” showed two small children running on a sidewalk. The video then cuts to an easier part of the original video where the pair run toward each other and hug, now without the CNN logo. The the screen goes black and text appears, reading: “America is not the problem. Fake news is. If you see something, say something.”

The final message read, “Only you can prevent fake news dumpster fires,” a play on the Smokey Bear advertisement campaign.

Trump has gone after CNN vigorously over the last week, including a cease-and-desist letter over a poll that showed Trump losing 14 points to former Vice President Joe Biden. He’s also continually tweeted that CNN is fake news throughout the week.

His latest jab at CNN continued with his recent sentiments, but many online noted the irony within the short clip.

So, to recap…the poorly edited clip featuring a CNN logo that looks like it was traced on the back of a kids’ menu is supposed to prove that the media is responsible for fake news. At least the kids’ menu is spell checked before it’s put out live. This is lazy. Try harder. https://t.co/5oUHFC8h5J — Ryan Sloane (@RyanFSloane) June 19, 2020

The President tweeted a fake CNN video by an imposter. The gullible replies to this lie are even more depressing. (And when will imposters learn to spell? “Todler”?) https://t.co/KzHxeQtAyl — John Carvalho (@John_P_Carvalho) June 19, 2020

The president of the United States … tweets out a doctored manipulated fake video claiming it to be from CNN… when clearly it is not. Unbelievable https://t.co/vzzkjpIlUg — JC Whittington (@JCWhittington_) June 19, 2020

Yes, tweeting out a badly faked clip of a pretend CNN segment definitely proves that *they’re* fake news, yes, that’s a good one, Grandpa McRanty. Misspelling “toddler” was a nice touch. Super terrific job. https://t.co/mKfcnbGIMI — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 19, 2020

Those of us who write give ourselves a lot of grief every now and then about how difficult it is to produce work that feels adequate to the moment, but I think a lot of what’s going on may be literally too stupid for words. https://t.co/p4GDjHPn2k — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) June 19, 2020

Obviously CNN did not run this clip with this chyron. This is actual fake news, unlike what the president sometimes thinks is fake news. https://t.co/PSSHpcxch9 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 19, 2020

It’s true, fake news is the problem. This is a fine example of fake news being passed along by the President of the United States. CNN never presented this story this way.

What is the point of tweeting this other than to encourage continued division, @realDonaldTrump? https://t.co/Crb2t5tVbP — Stevee Chapman (@SteveeKXLY) June 19, 2020

Politico‘s Kyle Cheney noted that CNN actually did share the video on their platform. Its headline read: “Internet falls in love with these two toddlers hugging.”

The post also featured a quote from the original news broadcast that said, “With all the racism and hate going on I just think it’s a really beautiful video.”

Reminder of how CNN actually played this video a year ago. https://t.co/ernIADWmHa — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 19, 2020

