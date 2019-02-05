Trump Reportedly Blasted Democrats During Lunch With TV Anchors: Schumer Can Be a ‘Nasty Son of a Bitch’

President Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address tonight is expected to call for unity, creating what Politico describes as “an air of bewilderment” given the contrast between that expectation and some of Trump’s recent barbs.

And The New York Times is reporting tonight that during his lunch with TV anchors, the president let loose on Democrats like Chuck Schumer and even Ralph Northam:

Mr. Trump dismissed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. as “dumb,” called Senator Chuck Schumer of New York a “nasty son of a bitch” and mocked Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia for “choking like a dog” at a news conference where he tried to explain a racist yearbook photo, according to multiple people in the room.

He sounded off on Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and even Howard Schultz––who Trump doesn’t think has a shot.

But just like everyone else, Trump couldn’t believe that Northam press conference in which he denied being in that racist photo but admitted to darkening his face for a Michael Jackson costume.

“Did you see that news conference? Could you believe it? He choked like a dog.” Trump reportedly said.

The Times also reported today that the President complained to aides that drafts of the address were too “gentle” on Democrats.

The report on the lunch also contains a quote from Trump––in the middle of railing against Joe Biden––saying, “When I say something that you might think is a gaffe, it’s on purpose; it’s not a gaffe.”

[image via screengrab]

