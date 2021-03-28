comScore USSTRATCOM Raises Eyebrows With Gibberish Tweet
';l;;gmlxzssaw'

U.S. Strategic Command (Responsible for Guarding Against Nuclear Strikes) Raises Eyebrows With Gibberish Tweet

By Sarah RumpfMar 28th, 2021, 9:46 pm
USSTRATCOM

Photo courtesy of U.S. Secretary of Defense.

Typographical errors happen in tweets all the time. Sometimes it’s just a simple misspelling; sometimes it’s someone accidentally shoving an unlocked phone in a pocket or bag.

But it’s a whole different level of tweeted magnitude when the pocket tweet comes from the military agency that’s literally responsible for protecting us from nuclear strikes.

United States Strategic Command, also known as USSTRATCOM, is one of the unified commands under the Department of Defense and its assigned responsibilities “include strategic deterrence; nuclear operations; space operations; joint electronic spectrum operations; global strike; missile defense; and analysis and targeting.” USSTRATCOM is located at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha, Neb. and monitors everything from global satellite traffic, space debris, and ongoing missile defense strategies.

Sunday evening, the official USSTRATCOM Twitter account posted a line of gibberish, “;l;;gmlxzssaw” and quickly followed that with another tweet, “Apologizes for any confusion. Please disregard this post.”

The two tweets were later deleted, but can be seen in the screenshot below:

US Strategic Command tweet

Screenshot via Twitter.

Twitter users, if you’ll pardon the pun, went ballistic over the mistweet, including several references to the 1983 film, WarGames.

Our neighbors to the north had some friendly words of encouragement:

Mediaite reached out to the USTRATCOM media relations contact for comment, but did not receive a response by press time.

