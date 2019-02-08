comScore

Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax Denies Second Sexual Assault Allegation: ‘Vicious and Coordinated Smear Campaign’

by | Feb 8th, 2019, 5:22 pm

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has a statement out denying the second allegation of sexual assault against him and claiming he is the target of a “vicious and coordinated smear campaign.”

A second woman came forward today accusing Fairfax of raping her in 2000. Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe is now calling on Fairfax to resign.

In a statement late this afternoon, Fairfax says, “It is demonstrably false. I have never forced myself on anyone ever. I demand a full investigation into these unsubstantiated and false allegations. Such an investigation will confirm my account because I am telling the truth.”

He says he will clear his name and goes on to claim there is a “vicious and coordinated smear campaign [that] is being orchestrated against me.”

Fairfax concludes by saying he will not resign.

