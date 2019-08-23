The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur directly addressed the recent controversy surrounding comments made by nephew Hasan Piker which criticized Rep. Dan Crenshaw and American foreign policy in a remarkably crass manner.

Piker furiously went off about RepCrenshaw’s foreign diplomacy he heard on Joe Rogan’s podcast this week.

“What the fuck is wrong with this dude?” said Piker. “What the fuck? What the fuck is wrong with this dude? Didn’t he go to war and like literally lose his eye because some mujahideen, a brave fucking soldier fucked his eye hole with their dick?” Piker continued. He then added, notably on his own Twitch account and not TYT, that America “deserved 9/11.”

Taking the tone of a patient but disappointed parent, Uygur calmly and dispassionately addressed the comments that caused predictable — and warranted — bipartisan outrage, which led to an awkward yet still-satisfying confrontation.

Uygur opened by asking Piker if he truly believed “America deserved 9/11.” Piker replied “no, obviously not” before blaming those outraged for their “uncharitable” outrage and missing the context of what he intended to say. Best defense? A good offense!

Things sort of went downhill from there and Uncle Cenk seemed to lose patience with the “young Turk” telling his nephew that had he made the “crass and offensive joke” on the TYT network, he would have “pulled that video.” Uygur finished by noting that he thought it was a “terrible job” at satire and totally understands “whey people are offended.”

Watch above via TYT.

