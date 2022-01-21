To say that The View on Friday conducted a softball interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is an insult to both softballs and interviews.

Rather, the ABC daytime show conducted an absolute lollipop of an interview. With the exception of some solid questions from ABC News anchor Linsey Davis, the interview would be better described as a pow-wow.

To kick things off, Joy Behar introduced the White House press secretary as “the lovely and talented Jen Psaki!”

“I enjoy your press conferences so much,” she said.

The segment, courtesy of guest co-host Ana Navarro, gaslighted on the issue of “voting rights,” which is Democratic Party code for the federal takeover of our elections. The GOP-led voting laws implement common-sense measures — some of them expand voting access.

Not only did the hosts fawn over Psaki, they also ran cover for President Joe Biden. Navarro pushed the White House talking point that Biden was referring to his predecessor’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election when he questioned whether the 2022 midterms would be legitimate. It was obvious Biden was questioning the legitimacy of the upcoming elections.

Co-host Sunny Hostin decried “eight years of obstruction under President [Barack] Obama,” apparently forgetting that Democrats controlled both the House of Representatives and the Senate during Obama’s first two years in office.

Toward the end of the lovey-dovey affair, Behar said, “Jen, before I get rid of you, which I’m enjoying you so much today, I really am.”

“A little bird told me you said that you might be retiring, resigning the job, this year,” she added. “Say it isn’t so!”

Watch above, via ABC.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.