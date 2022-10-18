Totally Not a Cult: Trump’s Truth Social Posts Just Lion Memes and Prayers for a ‘Perfect Man’

Andy Jacobsohn, Getty

Former President Donald Trump is no longer in the White House, but he is still very much the presumptive leader of the Republican party. His endorsements have proven to be critical in recent primaries, and his efforts to get out the vote will be key to his party’s success.

Insight into his frame of mind and way of thinking is valuable with the midterms just three weeks away, and the best way to see what he is focused on is his online behavior on TruthSocial, which, judging by the sort of content he promotes and amplifies, is pretty freaky by any objective standard.

For writers and editors who cover political media, Trump’s social media account is a place that will occasionally reveal newsworthy bits of content, like his 14-page memo retort to the House Select Committee or absurd insults to best-selling biographers. But also? Sometimes Trump just has fun on the Internet and shares hagiographic memes that, shared by any other current or former elected official, would be unsettling.

To wit, just last night, Trump shared the following memes, starting with a pretty clear message to get out the vote:

Truth Social is a new platform whose technology is currently significantly less than its competitors regarding embedding its posts. This is why screenshots of weird pro-Trump memes Trump shared on the platform he partly owns are employed here.

Like this weird-assed suggestion that Trump isn’t the “perfect man,” but…

You’ll notice Trump’s comment that reveals he found that “Interesting!!!” Then there was a rather pedestrian “I Stand with Trump!”

TruthSocial user “OksanaTrump” won the re-truth lottery last night it seems. Skipping ahead to the religiosity at play…

Next up? The idea that Trump is being persecuted and therefore more deserving of support…

A QAnon reference…

And more lions, though to be honest, I suspect this last one has been photoshopped.

The end.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.