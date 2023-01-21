Trump Dunks on CNN Moving Atlanta Offices and Takes Shot at Fox News While He’s At It

Donald Trump on Saturday attempted a dunk on CNN over the news that the network is moving its Atlanta headquarters out of downtown, in a Truth Social post that included a Spirit Halloween meme.

Earlier this month it was reported that by the end of 2023 the offices will be moved out of the CNN Center in downtown Atlanta and relocated to the Techwood Turner Broadcasting campus in Midtown.

Conservative website Townhall posted about the move this week, and Trump made a comment on Saturday, which included a “re-Truth” of a meme with Townhall’s headline.

“After many years, CNN is closing their Atlanta Headquarters. No Ratings = No Money. That’s what FAKE NEWS gets you!” Trump wrote. “Likewise, speaking of FAKE NEWS, MSDNC is in BIG trouble.”

As has been his habit since the 2020 election, Trump made sure to include Fox News in his wrath.

“Be careful FOXNEWS, don’t go that way. They’ve got failed politician, Paul Ryan, and RINO Karl Rove, a total loser, running things!” he said.

CNN’s many changes in footing and line-up over the course of Chris Licht‘s new leadership has made the network’s shake-ups an ongoing story, and the move from the iconic downtown tourist location is just the latest development. But experts attribute the move mainly to the network’s exporting of much of their news operation to places like New York City and Washington, D.C.

To be clear, Spirit Halloween has not taken over the downtown location CNN will be vacating.

So far.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.