Hillary Clinton and journalist Anne Applebaum have speculated that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is “getting information from someone with ties to Russia” and acting as “a conduit for the Russian government.”

On Monday’s episode of You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton, the two chatted about concerns with the Russian government’s use of Carlson’s content. Clinton asked, “How do you think Russia views somebody like Tucker Carlson and the other Trump apologists?”

Applebaum, a prominent writer for The Atlantic, replied, “The role of the Trump apologist is truly interesting. For me, it invokes the left-wing apologists for communism in the last century. I think their behavior comes out of something similar- their dislike of their own country, of the United States, the nature of modern America is so strong that they are looking for alternatives anywhere. Even if those are autocratic.”

Those alternatives Applebaum suggested, lie in the Russian government. She suggests Carlson and those like him are “willing to overlook the true nature of those autocratic states if that gives them a kind of stick with which they can beat their own country.”

She continued, “I don’t know exactly where Tucker gets his information but some of it is quite specific. He’s made specific comments about things the Ukrainians have done that someone is feeding him information about how to describe the war and giving him ideas. Then, of course, that information is very, very useful for the Putin regime to play it back on Russian TV. Tucker Carlson appears quite frequently and it’s used as evidence that ‘we have support in America’. He’s literally a useful idiot. He’s getting information from someone with ties to Russia. I don’t know who that is and I don’t want to speculate.”

Applebaum concluded, “He’s acting as a conduit for the Russian government.”

“Mm-hmm,” Clinton agreed and then swiftly moved on, changing the subject to the bravery of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

