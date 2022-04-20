Joe Rogan Blasts Stephen Colbert for Hyper Vigilance on Covid: ‘This is Like a Mass Psychosis’

Joe Rogan took aim at late-night host Stephen Colbert’s push of Covid vaccines in a recent interview.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said “if I had been born in any other era, all of my jobs except being a stand-up comedian would be non-existent.”

“You would probably be doing like a late-night talk show,” said his guest MMA fighter Jake Shields. “Think how terrible that would be.”

“They would never give me one,” Rogan admitted. “I guarantee you they’d never give me one.”

“Or you’d have to be like Stephen Colbert,” Shields added. “It’s sad seeing like Stephen Colbert, cause I used to think he was funny. But now it’s just like — he’s cringe.”

“He’s weird, right!” Rogan said.

“The vax thing, you’re like oh my God this is so hard to watch!” Shields said.

“The vaccine songs! That was strange,” Rogan replied. “I wanna be in the meeting where they pitch that. Like here’s the thing ‘we’re gonna go da — da — da — dada — da vaccines!’ Like where’s the joke? Where’s the joke? Are people going to watch this?”

“You wonder, is a guy happy like that doing a job or is he just like the money. It’s definitely — I guess people get so attached to being famous and money they’ll do whatever it takes.” Shields said.

“I bet it’s, for sure, very lucrative, he gets a lot of money, I bet he enjoys being the star of a show, he enjoys being on the in — on the in-crowd,” Rogan observed.

A few moments later, Rogan brings up a video of an unmasked Colbert dancing with masked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at a We Love NYC concert event in August of 2021.

Rogan said, “There’s this video of Colbert dancing with Chuck Schumer and they high-five each other. It’s so strange.”

“They’re high-fiving and Schumer is dancing outside with a mask on. Like this is going to go down in history, like this time — this is like a mass psychosis,” Rogan exclaimed.

Listen, courtesy of The Joe Rogan Experience.



