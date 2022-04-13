Megyn Kelly Jokes That She’s Open to Swinging With the Clintons: ‘If Bill and Hillary Ask Us to Swing, We’re Doing it!’

Megyn Kelly jokingly said she would consider swinging with Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, if offered.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, she told guest Dave Rubin all about the idea.

“Here in Connecticut we did actually find out that there’s a healthy swinging population. No one’s offered to me and to Doug to swing yet, nor will that go well if they do!” she said, referring to her husband, Doug Brunt.

She continued, “Apparently this is a growing thing, Dave. Where like, there’s like swingers everywhere. And I said to Doug, my only belief is that only unattractive people are swingers. If you’re very good looking and you marry another very good looking person, why would you want to swing?”

Rubin chimed in saying, “you gotta watch out up there cause the Clintons live somewhere near there, right? You know Bill is definitely maxing out those things right now. Nobody wants a part of that, he’s not looking very good these days.”

“If Bill and Hillary ask us to swing, we’re doing it!” Kelly announced. “We’re not going to see it through till the end but we’ll definitely see how far are they going to take it! At what point is this going to get shut down?”

“Does Hillary have a sexual side?” Kelly questioned.

A red-faced Rubin said “there’s about eight things I could say right now that would probably get us all banned.”

Listen above via The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM.

