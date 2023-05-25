Adam Carolla Says Trump Blasting DeSantis Is as If ‘Coke Is Attacking Coke Zero for Sucking’

Adam Carolla colorfully explained why he thinks former President Donald Trump’s attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are ineffective.

DeSantis declared his candidacy for president on Wednesday in a glitch-ridden Twitter Spaces event that Trump mocked. The former president has escalated his attacks on DeSantis in recent months and views him as disloyal.

On Thursday edition of Cuomo on NewsNation, Chris Cuomo asked Carolla about Trump’s broadsides against the governor, including a recent jab at him over his response to the Covid pandemic.

“Do you think that this really exposes DeSantis as, you know, being a hypocrite or something like that and helps Trump’s cause after the way he handled the pandemic?”

“No,” Carolla responded. “I don’t think almost any of the Trump attacks against DeSantis really have any traction. I mean, DeSantis is sort of Trump without the rhetoric, you know? He’s kind of Trump Light. So, it’s sort of weird. So, it’s like saying Coke is attacking Coke Zero for sucking.”

He added that DeSantis is a version of Trump “minus a few calories.”

“I understand that Trump must go after DeSantis because he’s second-highest in the polling,” he continued. “But he’s essentially Trump just sort of, you know, he’s Trump with an edible.”

Carolla concluded, “He’s a 46-year-old [sic, 44] who just ate a gummy with some THC in it. He’s sort of mellowed out a little bit.

Watch above via NewsNation.

