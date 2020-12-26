comScore

‘Any Pictures of the Concentration Camps?’ ABC News Gets Dragged for Tweeting Video of ‘Stunning Winter Spectacles’ in China

By Caleb HoweDec 26th, 2020, 3:24 pm

ABC News on Saturday (but not for the first time) tweeted some “soft news” in the form of a video compiling drone footage of snow on various rooftops and landscapes in China.

The tweet provoked some pretty negative responses, particularly from the right side of Twitter, and suffice it to say the word “propaganda” appeared a number of times.

The most devastating tweet was probably the one from political consultant Liz Mair.

But there were plenty more.

The GOP’s rapid response director Steve Guest even joined in.

As did your humble correspondent.

Previous “soft news” hits from ABC include flamethrower wasp removal, “spectacular” snow and ice festival, and “GREAT WALL, GREAT FUN” just in the last month alone.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: