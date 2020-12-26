‘Any Pictures of the Concentration Camps?’ ABC News Gets Dragged for Tweeting Video of ‘Stunning Winter Spectacles’ in China

Drone footage captures stunning winter spectacles across China. https://t.co/PQs4nGTthP pic.twitter.com/oSbjjLtZ5r — ABC News (@ABC) December 26, 2020

ABC News on Saturday (but not for the first time) tweeted some “soft news” in the form of a video compiling drone footage of snow on various rooftops and landscapes in China.

The tweet provoked some pretty negative responses, particularly from the right side of Twitter, and suffice it to say the word “propaganda” appeared a number of times.

The most devastating tweet was probably the one from political consultant Liz Mair.

Wow everything looks better with snow even concentration camps… https://t.co/dbLRnhXbE1 — Liz Mair (@LizMair) December 26, 2020

But there were plenty more.

Any pictures of the concentration camps, @ABC? Not a perfect analogy… But Leni Riefenstahl would be proud. China IS beautiful… But ignoring the genocide is unforgivable. https://t.co/PzemNnzkot — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 26, 2020

ABC casually putting out CCP propaganda https://t.co/5oekGRUZ3B — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) December 26, 2020

The Million+ Uighurs

All shivering in their concentration camps under a blanket of pure white snow Thanks @ABC

The #CCP appreciates your help w/ propaganda https://t.co/6eWJaEx02G — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) December 26, 2020

Wow. Those prisoners in Xinjiang must feel so lucky to get views like this https://t.co/8gPyu6HdrK — Mike Ciandella (@MikeCiandella) December 26, 2020

The GOP’s rapid response director Steve Guest even joined in.

Did the Chinese Communist Party pay for this? https://t.co/it0pcNBVNU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 26, 2020

As did your humble correspondent.

Previous “soft news” hits from ABC include flamethrower wasp removal, “spectacular” snow and ice festival, and “GREAT WALL, GREAT FUN” just in the last month alone.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]