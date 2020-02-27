An AP fact check published on Wednesday accused Democrats of distorting President Donald Trump’s readiness for the coronavirus.

In the article, titled, “AP FACT CHECK: Democrats distort coronavirus readiness,” it claimed “Democratic presidential contenders” are providing a “distorted picture” about the threat.

“Democratic presidential contenders are describing the federal infectious-disease bureaucracy as rudderless and ill-prepared for the coronavirus threat because of budget cuts and ham-handed leadership by President Donald Trump,” AP wrote. “That’s a distorted picture. For starters, Trump hasn’t succeeded in cutting the budget.”

AP specifically singled out former Vice President Joe Biden and billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s comments, calling them “both wrong to say the agencies have seen their money cut.”

“The public health system has a playbook to follow for pandemic preparation — regardless of who’s president or whether specific instructions are coming from the White House,” AP explained, adding, “Those plans were put into place in anticipation of another flu pandemic, but are designed to work for any respiratory-borne disease.”

The fact check was shared on Twitter by Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Fox News’ Brit Hume, and a rapid response director for President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

There are Democrats outright lying about the President’s response to coronavirus. Bloomberg is actually running ads that say CDC funding was cut – & it’s patently false. There is no need to politicize this important issue, but they can’t help themselves. https://t.co/LGBEGButJ2 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) February 27, 2020

Is there no issue serious enough that politicians won’t make false claims about it for political benefit? https://t.co/4mBov3MkGE — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 27, 2020

No surprises here, but Democrats have been lying about the Trump administration’s preparedness for the coronavirus for political gain. https://t.co/665amaAPgC — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) February 27, 2020

