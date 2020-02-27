comScore

AP Fact Check Accuses Democrats of Distorting Trump’s Readiness For Coronavirus

By Charlie NashFeb 27th, 2020, 1:43 pm

 

Democratic candidates at debate

Mario Tama/Getty Images

An AP fact check published on Wednesday accused Democrats of distorting President Donald Trump’s readiness for the coronavirus.

In the article, titled, “AP FACT CHECK: Democrats distort coronavirus readiness,” it claimed “Democratic presidential contenders” are providing a “distorted picture” about the threat.

“Democratic presidential contenders are describing the federal infectious-disease bureaucracy as rudderless and ill-prepared for the coronavirus threat because of budget cuts and ham-handed leadership by President Donald Trump,” AP wrote. “That’s a distorted picture. For starters, Trump hasn’t succeeded in cutting the budget.”

AP specifically singled out former Vice President Joe Biden and billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s comments, calling them “both wrong to say the agencies have seen their money cut.”

“The public health system has a playbook to follow for pandemic preparation — regardless of who’s president or whether specific instructions are coming from the White House,” AP explained, adding, “Those plans were put into place in anticipation of another flu pandemic, but are designed to work for any respiratory-borne disease.”

The fact check was shared on Twitter by Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Fox News’ Brit Hume, and a rapid response director for President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: