Dana Bash Delivers. RFK Jr. Distresses. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Dana Bash

In a special that aired on Monday night, Chris Christie told CNN’s Dana Bash that he doesn’t regret voting for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, even as the former governor acknowledged Trump’s role in inciting the Capitol riot.

Christie finds himself in the awkward position of trying to simultaneously be the bold truth-teller who claps back at Trump and slams him for inciting the insurrection, as well as the loyal confidante who might even still support him even after all the harsh denunciations, a dynamic that was on bold display during CNN’s Dana Bash-hosted Being…Chris Christie special Monday night.

Bash asked Christie about criticisms against him claiming that, as a longtime supporter of Trump’s, he had enabled him, which he answered with characteristic duality. Plenty of criticism, but no regrets for his 2016 Trump vote.

The thirsty/profile-in-courage tension was maybe most vividly demonstrated when Christie — who had just gotten done humblebragging to Bash that “Any time I objected to the president’s conduct either from a policy or personal perspective, I said it to him. That’s the kind of relationship we have. I didn’t have to hold back and I didn’t.” — gave his interviewer an earnest blow-by-blow of Trump blowing him off on Jan. 6.

He bristled when Bash called it a “cop-out” for Christie to decline ruling out a 2024 Trump vote. And that’s really what makes this such a good interview. “After everything you’ve described that he has done, you still would potentially, would vote for him?” she asked with astonishment after his seemingly contradictory demurral.

Bash got right to the topics that people are actually interested in when it comes to Chris Christie and his new book. The tell-all aspect is good; a telling of all without any self-examination or regret is clickable, watchable, and of actual probative value. His anecdote for The View wasn’t bad, but it was Dana Bash who made it newsy.