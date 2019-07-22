2020 Democratic hopeful Beto O’Rourke called President Donald Trump a racist on Monday — and compared his recent campaign speech to a Nazi rally — in an interview with ABC News.

“Yes, President Trump is a racist,” O’Rourke told ABC. “What we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally.”

Trump’s ongoing battle with four progressive congresswomen was fueled by supporters at his North Carolina rally chanting “send her back” as Trump assailed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

O’Rourke said the rally incited “racism and ultimately, I think, implicit in that is violence against people based on the color of their skin based on their religion based on their difference from the majority of Americans.”

“We are complicit in our silence or we stand up against it. And then also stand up for what we know this country can be.”

He also knocked members of Congress who have been silent in light of Trump’s remarks. “Silence especially from members of Congress who hold a position of public trust and power, silence is complicity in what the president is doing,” O’Rourke said.

