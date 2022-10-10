Jason Whitlock Defends Kanye With Yikes Tweet: ‘Jewish Power Brokers in Hollywood’ Want Him ‘Cancelled’

Kanye West is facing accusations of anti-Semitism after a threatening tweet claimed he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” but the rapper has also found some vocal defenders. According to Jason Whitlock of The Blaze, West simply crossed a mostly unacknowledged line with his tweet, one involving Hollywood’s “non-religious Jewish power brokers.”

“Kanye West and Dave Chappelle, is there a pattern? The industry wants both of them cancelled. Black rappers and comedians are free to denigrate black people and white men a million different ways,” Whitlock tweeted on Monday.

“But there’s a line they better not cross. And everybody knows it,” Whitlock added invoking anti-Semitic conspiracies surrounding Jewish power.

Chappelle has faced criticism and accusations of transphobia and anti-Semitism in recent years, though he’s continued touring, mostly ignoring any controversy surrounding his jokes.

Whitlock’s tweet all but says he is referring to Jewish people as the “line they better not cross,” and he made it much more explicit in a follow-up message.

“You can’t question black entertainers’ unhealthy relationship with non-religious Jewish power brokers in Hollywood. Is that clear enough for you?” Whitlock wrote in response to a journalist asking, “what is the line?” to his previous tweet.

West’s weekend tweet got his Twitter account locked for violating the social media platform’s policies.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” West wrote.

The tweet followed a wide-ranging sit-down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. After a portion of the interview was aired Friday, Whitlock appeared on air. In his analysis of the interview, he called West a “man wrestling with his faith” who is “cursed with the disease of fame.”

