comScore

House Passes Impeachment Process Resolution — No Republicans Voted Yes, But These Dems Voted Against

By Ken MeyerOct 31st, 2019, 11:59 am

Photo via Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

The House of Representatives has voted to approve the resolution to formalize the procedures of investigation for the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The bill passed with a final vote of 232 to 196. The vote was almost an entirely partisan decision since 231 Democrats and former Republican-turned-Independent Justin Amash (MI) gave their approval to the resolution, while 194 Republicans and Democrats Collin Peterson (MN) and Jeff Van Drew (NJ) voted against it.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham offered this statement to reporters following the vote

Here’s how the Trump campaign reacted to the news:

And here’s the president’s official response:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: