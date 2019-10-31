The House of Representatives has voted to approve the resolution to formalize the procedures of investigation for the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The bill passed with a final vote of 232 to 196. The vote was almost an entirely partisan decision since 231 Democrats and former Republican-turned-Independent Justin Amash (MI) gave their approval to the resolution, while 194 Republicans and Democrats Collin Peterson (MN) and Jeff Van Drew (NJ) voted against it.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham offered this statement to reporters following the vote

In written statement, @PressSec says impeachment resolution “still fails to provide any due process” to the Administration.

She says Dems want a verdict without giving Administration a chance to mount a defense. Calls it “unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American.” — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 31, 2019

Here’s how the Trump campaign reacted to the news:

Just in: Trump campaign statement on the vote to approve impeachment proceedings. It even came out before the official White House statement from @PressSec. Drives home how much the re-elect team is handling strategy and rapid response on this issue. pic.twitter.com/A8WiuCaNFr — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 31, 2019

And here’s the president’s official response:

The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]