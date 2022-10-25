Candace Owens Lashes Out at Adidas For Cutting Off Kanye: ‘I Will Not Be Silenced’

Candace Owens lashed out at critics of her relationship with Kanye West, now known as Ye, claiming she’s been threatened and will not back down.

Owens’ Twitter thread followed news that Adidas is cutting ties with Ye over recent anti-Semitic remarks. One post got the rapper suspended from Twitter and triggered him to begin the process of purchasing Parler, which is currently operated by Candace Owens’ husband, George Farmer.

“As a company, @Adidas has every right to sever ties with whomever. That said, they better pay Ye,” Owens tweeted. “We are not going to witness Ye’s intellectual property be stolen and his life bankrupted while being told black people need to shut up about it or suffer the same consequence.”

Owens also claimed Black artists have expressed to her that they are too scared to speak up and say “what is happening to Ye is wrong.”

Too many black celebrities in my inbox telling me that they believe what is happening to Ye is wrong but they are scared to speak out because executives are telling them to “stay out of it”. Livelihoods are being threatened right now over association. This is wrong. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 25, 2022

In followup tweets, the conservative pundit and author said she’s been threatened for associating with Ye.

Black people talk about killing one another: approved for the airwaves.

Black people talk about aborting their offspring: approved for the airwaves. Black people are “associated” with Ye: NOT APPROVED. We are saying nothing and are being attacked and threatened. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 25, 2022

Owens offered a reminder of her skin color to critics and reiterated her warning that “corporations” will not “steal” from Ye, even if they disassociate from him.

Some of you guys must have forgot— I am black. I will not be silenced.

I will not be threatened.

Least of all for something that I did not do or say. STOP threatening other black artists and commentators. Corporations can dissociate from Ye but they will not steal from him. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 25, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com