Candace Owens Lashes Out at Adidas For Cutting Off Kanye: ‘I Will Not Be Silenced’

By Zachary LeemanOct 25th, 2022, 12:48 pm
 
Candace Owens lashed out at critics of her relationship with Kanye West, now known as Ye, claiming she’s been threatened and will not back down.

Owens’ Twitter thread followed news that Adidas is cutting ties with Ye over recent anti-Semitic remarks. One post got the rapper suspended from Twitter and triggered him to begin the process of purchasing Parler, which is currently operated by Candace Owens’ husband, George Farmer.

“As a company, @Adidas has every right to sever ties with whomever. That said, they better pay Ye,” Owens tweeted. “We are not going to witness Ye’s intellectual property be stolen and his life bankrupted while being told black people need to shut up about it or suffer the same consequence.”

Owens also claimed Black artists have expressed to her that they are too scared to speak up and say “what is happening to Ye is wrong.”

In followup tweets, the conservative pundit and author said she’s been threatened for associating with Ye.

Owens offered a reminder of her skin color to critics and reiterated her warning that “corporations” will not “steal” from Ye, even if they disassociate from him.

