Cassidy Hutchinson Worked for Trump For Months After He Left White House: Report

Cassidy Hutchinson continued working under Donald Trump for nine weeks after he left the White House, according to a new report from Business Insider.

Hutchinson gave explosive testimony before the congressional subcommittee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, alleging that her former boss intended to lead supporters to the Capitol himself and was unconcerned with weapons being brought into his rally preceding the riot. Hutchinson also offered other bizarre alleged details, like Trump hurling food in the White House in anger and losing it after he was told he was not being taken to the Capitol after his rally on January 6.

Trump lashed out at Hutchinson through Truth Social posts after her testimony, claiming he “hardly” knew her and also alleging she wanted to join his team in Florida following the White House, but he turned her down.

“Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!” Trump wrote.

According to records obtained by Business Insider, however, Hutchinson did continue working for Trump’s taxpayer-supported post-presidential office from January 20 to April 1 in 2021. She was earning a $90,000 annual salary at the time and served as a “coordinator” for the former president’s office, per Insider’s report.

During her time in the White House, Hutchinson worked under White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. She is one of multiple officials who has not supported Trump’s claims of a fraudulent election in 2020.

“We were watching the Capitol building get defaced over a lie. And it was something that was really hard in that moment to digest knowing what I’d been hearing down the hall in the conversations that were happening,” she told the congressional committee about the Capitol riot.

