David Hogg Sets Off Conservatives with Second Amendment Claim: ‘You Have No Right to a Gun’

David Hogg triggered a number of conservatives with his latest claim about the Second Amendment, which is that there is no individual right to bear arms.

The gun control activist — who lived through the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018 — has been taking to Twitter to argue that the Second Amendment only applies to militias, something even Twitter itself had to correct him on.

“You have no right to a gun. You are not a militia. When you’re talking about your second amendment rights you’re talking about a states right to have what is today the national guard. The modern interpretation of 2A is a ridiculous fraud pushed for decades by the gun lobby,” Hogg tweeted.

The activist dismissed the Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter and insisted the “gun lobby” wants criminals to have guns to push crime higher and get people to buy more guns.

“The future the gun lobby is pushing for is one with absolutely no gun regulation whatsoever where anyone can get a gun. That is the path we are going down right now. They want bad guys to have guns so they can use the rise in gun violence to sell more guns to scared people,” he wrote.

Twitter added context to Hogg’s tweet reading: “While individual opinions about the proper reading of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution differ widely, and have for generations, the United States Supreme Court has ruled that it does protect an individual right to bear arms (with certain limitations).”

Hogg’s supposed knowledge of the Second Amendment didn’t exactly convince conservatives, many of whom blasted Hogg for his interpretation.

“So the Constitution is a living, breathing, fluid document, except for THIS ONE ISSUE ONLY ALWAYS because it suits your (false) narrative,” Jenna Ellis tweeted.

“Fuck off,” conservative actor Matthew Marsden bluntly tweeted.

“I see that David has added Constitutional scholar to his list of other credentials including pillow magnate,” Ben Shapiro tweeted.

In Monday tweets, Hogg stuck by his stance and told people they could only own guns if they belonged to a militia.

“Yes I support the second amendment,” Hogg claimed. “I support your states right to have a national guard as the framers intended. If you want to have a gun you ought to be part of that as the well regulated militia.”

