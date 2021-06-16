President Joe Biden is destroying Russia’s Vladimir Putin at their summit.

That’s according to the overnight body language experts of Twitter and cable news, who have deemed Biden’s crossed-legs an absolute triumph over Putin’s slouched spread.

“Biden looks good in these early videos we’re seeing,” wrote Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis. “Strong body language.”

Biden looks good in these early videos we’re seeing. Strong body language. As someone who has been critical of some of Biden’s policies, I’m rooting for him to kick butt right now. — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) June 16, 2021

Others on Twitter were equally confident in their corporeal analysis.

Biden has much better posture. Putin sits like somebody who has just had an uncomfortable procedure Oh, he has: his Trump was removed https://t.co/ueUXBWtbgD — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) June 16, 2021

Biden looks confident. Putin looks short. About damn time we finally have an honorable President who isn’t giving him foot rubs anymore. https://t.co/vs2vHmIy1d — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) June 16, 2021

Confidence v Petulance https://t.co/RxFd4ysw4n — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) June 16, 2021

Mediaite’s own Tommy Christopher even dabbled in the body language discourse.

Look at the body language. Putin literally back on his heels, looking like somebody just swiped his pudding cup. pic.twitter.com/tmIlCRZzyG — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) June 16, 2021

When reached for comment to defend this tweet, Christopher conceded: “Yes, body language is dopey for news to do, but it’s worth a tweet.” We’ll take it.

Yet, as it turns out, body language victory is in the eyes of the beholder. Jack Posobiec, a Trump supporter and Pizzagate enthusiast, seemed to declare Putin the winner of the carnal exchange.

As did Daily Wire writer Ryan Saavedra, who described Biden’s crossed legs as lady-like, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s demeanor as resembling a school boy, while Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov displayed “dominant body language.”

Biden is crossing his legs like a lady while Blinken is sitting there like a well mannered school boy twiddling his thumbs. Putin and Lavrov are both displaying much more dominant body language. https://t.co/MUInunvtoS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 16, 2021

It’s not just Twitter. Biden and Putin have been seen interacting for less than five minutes total, but “body language” has been mentioned 22 times on cable news today already. No doubt that number will continue to grow. If we’re lucky we might even get a weird power-handshake and CNN will implode into itself.

