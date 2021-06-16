comScore Pundits Become Body Language Experts on Biden-Putin Summit

WATCH LIVE: Biden News Conference After Putin Summit

CORPOREAL DIPLOMACY

DC Pundits Become Body Language Experts Overnight to Dissect the Sh*t Out of Biden-Putin Summit

By Aidan McLaughlinJun 16th, 2021, 9:20 am
 
Biden and Putin Body Language

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is destroying Russia’s Vladimir Putin at their summit.

That’s according to the overnight body language experts of Twitter and cable news, who have deemed Biden’s crossed-legs an absolute triumph over Putin’s slouched spread.

“Biden looks good in these early videos we’re seeing,” wrote Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis. “Strong body language.”

Others on Twitter were equally confident in their corporeal analysis.

Mediaite’s own Tommy Christopher even dabbled in the body language discourse.

When reached for comment to defend this tweet, Christopher conceded: “Yes, body language is dopey for news to do, but it’s worth a tweet.” We’ll take it.

Yet, as it turns out, body language victory is in the eyes of the beholder. Jack Posobiec, a Trump supporter and Pizzagate enthusiast, seemed to declare Putin the winner of the carnal exchange.

As did Daily Wire writer Ryan Saavedra, who described Biden’s crossed legs as lady-like, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s demeanor as resembling a school boy, while Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov displayed “dominant body language.”

It’s not just Twitter. Biden and Putin have been seen interacting for less than five minutes total, but “body language” has been mentioned 22 times on cable news today already. No doubt that number will continue to grow. If we’re lucky we might even get a weird power-handshake and CNN will implode into itself.

