DeSantis Refuses to Say How He Would Respond If One Of His Children Came Out as Gay or Trans

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has repeatedly been at odds with LGBTQ activists in the state and nationally, refused to say how he would respond if one of his children came out to him as gay or transgender.

The Republican presidential hopeful has built his career by opposing “woke” policies such as the Florida’s Parental Rights in Education act, dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. DeSantis has also been in a high-profile public feud with Disney because of culture war issues that appeal to the conservative base.

During an interview published on Wednesday with Time’s national political correspondent Molly Ball, DeSantis stonewalled the reporter when asked how he would react if any of his children came out of the closet.

From Time:

And when I ask how he’ll respond if one of his children turns out to be gay or trans, his eyes flash momentarily, and he swiftly shuts down the question. “Well, my children are my children,” DeSantis says. “We’ll leave that—we’ll leave that between my wife and I.”

DeSantis is currently struggling on the campaign trail as polls show that his momentum and support from GOP primary voters has dwindled in the last few months.

Some of the governor’s top donors have stop giving money due to his attempts to campaign towards the right of Donald Trump.

