Fox News’s Karl Rove Flames Trump’s ‘Petty, Small, and Unimportant’ Attacks on DeSantis

Fox News contributor Karl Rove blasted Donald Trump’s recent attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump has escalated his broadsides against the governor, who is expected to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.

The governor will need to grapple with a dilemma that all non-Trump GOP candidates are facing, which is how to run against the former president without alienating many of his voters whose support they would presumably need in order to win.

“Obviously he has a difficult needle to thread,” Martha MacCallum said on Monday’s installment of The Story. “He’s trying to keep the Trump voters at least open to considering him for the nomination. But at the same time, he’s gotta say here’s why that won’t work again.”

She then aired a video of Trump ripping the governor on his Truth Social platform.

“The problem with Ron DeSanctimonious is that he needs a personality transplant and those are not yet available,” he said, seizing on reports that DeSantis lacks people skills.

Rove reacted derisively.

“Petty, small, and unimportant,” said the former adviser to George W. Bush. “The former president is better [off] spending his time talking about what it is he wants to do rather than trying to run down his opponents. Right now, Ron ‘DeSanctimonious,’ I mean, first of all, what does that mean? Ron DeSantis has higher favorables than the former president.”

Rove went on to say Trump is erring by attacking DeSantis in this fashion because it lowers voters’ expectations of the governor.

“The expectations were so low that everybody’s now saying, ‘Look at DeSantis. He had a fantastic visit to Iowa,'” he concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

