Trump Slapped with Another Twitter Warning Label For ‘Potentially Misleading Statement’ on Mail-in Voting

Twitter has slapped a “potentially misleading” label on a recent President Donald Trump tweet, which baselessly questioned the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 general election.

Twitter labeled the tweet as “making a potentially misleading statement regarding the process of mail-in voting,” noting that their addition is meant to “offer more context for anyone who may see the Tweet.”

We’ve added a label to this Tweet for making a potentially misleading statement regarding the process of mail-in voting, and to offer more context for anyone who may see the Tweet. This action is in line with our recently-updated Civic Integrity Policy. https://t.co/aRbnblUUEO — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 17, 2020

In his Thursday morning tweet, Trump claimed the November election result “may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED” due to the “unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to ‘voters,’ or wherever.”

Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to “voters”, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness! https://t.co/3SMAk9TC1a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

The “misleading” label now appears below the post and links to a page with information regarding voting and the election so people can “Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”

This is not the first time Twitter has flagged a Trump tweet for containing misinformation on the election — just last week the social media platform labeled one of the president’s posts as a violation of rules “about civic and election integrity.”

“NORTH CAROLINA: To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE!”

“Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted,” he added. “Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you!”

Trump has also been given violations, warnings, and takedowns on multiple other occasions.

