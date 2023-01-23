George Santos Official Congressional Bio Admits Little Is ‘Verifiably True’ About Republican

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has been accused of so many lies at this point, it’s become almost impossible for anyone to put an actual biography together. One for an official Congress app even admitted little is “verifiably true” about the Republican.

CNN’s Kristin Wilson first shared a screenshot of the Santos biography which ends with the line “little else known about Santos that is verifiably true.” Before this line the only facts that can be confidently given are that Santos was born in 1988 and previously unsuccessfully ran for office in 2020.

This is on the official Congress app. It’s the bio on George Santos. “…little else known about Santos that is verifiably true.” 😬 pic.twitter.com/fVjKRXqSX1 — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) January 23, 2023

Santos has pushed back against growing calls for him to resign and he’s struggled to answer questions from the press on major questions about his background. He warned journalists staking out his congressional office in a Sunday night tweet promising a “surprise” for them.

Looking forward to be back on Capitol Hill this week to serve #NY03. I also have a surprise for the “journalists” assigned to stake out side of my office… can’t wait to see you guys! 🇺🇸💪🏼 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 23, 2023

“Looking forward to be back on Capitol Hill this week to serve #NY03. I also have a surprise for the ‘journalists’ assigned to stake out side of my office… can’t wait to see you guys!” he tweeted, adding on an American flag and bicep emojis.

In a Siena College poll released Monday, a majority of New Yorkers said they wanted Santos to resign.

“Voters overwhelmingly view Santos unfavorably, including 55 percent of Democrats, 56 percent of Republicans and 59 percent of independents. Again, downstate suburbanites lead the state, 76 percent, in their unfavorable view of Santos,” Sienna pollster Steven Greenberg said.

The poll has a margin of error of 4.3 percent and was conducted among over 800 registered voters.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com