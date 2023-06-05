GOP Governor Insists ‘Donald Trump Doesn’t Represent the Republican Party’

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) continued his quest to convince others – and perhaps himself – that Donald Trump does not represent the Republican Party

On Monday, Sununu said he will not run for president in 2024 and blasted the former president.

He can’t win in November of ’24,” he said. “The math has shown Donald Trump has no chance of winning in November of ’24. He won’t even win Georgia.”

Later in the evening, Sununu appeared on MSNBC’s All In with Jen Psaki guest-hosting.

“Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is going to make his run official in your home state,” she said. “Neither of you hold back in criticizing Donald Trump. You have that in common. Do you think he has a path to beat Donald Trump in the primary?”

“Oh, sure,” he replied. “I think we almost all the candidates have a very viable path to beating Donald Trump.”

Sununu said all non-Trump candidates should go on the offensive against the former president because he is not indicative of where the GOP is these days.

“Donald Trump doesn’t represent the Republican Party,” he said. “He’s the outsider. And we’ve kind of let him get away with kind of co-opting, I think, what our better traditional ideals of the Republican Party – of limed government and local control. He wants to re-litigate the past and if we’re gonna be successful in the Republican Party, we gotta move forward in the future.”

Psaki asked Sununu if he will endorse Christie.

“So, are you going to endorse Governor Christie tomorrow when he’s in your home state?” she asked.

The governor laughed.

“No,” he said. “Look, I love Chris. He’s one of my better friends, really. But no, I may endorse somebody at some point. But that’ll be down the road. They gotta earn it.”

Polling in the Republican primary consistently shows Trump with a comfortable majority. An aggregate of polls on FiveThirtyEight shows Trump leading second-place Ron DeSantis by 30 points.

