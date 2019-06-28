House Committee Investigating Rep. Matt Gaetz Over Infamous Tweet About Michael Cohen’s Wife

You may that a million news cycles ago, Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL) sent a threatening tweet to President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen ahead of his congressional testimony.

In his since-deleted tweet, Gaetz said, “Hey @MichaelCohen212 – Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot…”

Gaetz was roundly condemned for his tweet, which he had denied was a threat and said was just “witness testing, not witness tampering.” The Florida congressman eventually took down the tweet and apologized.

Today the House Ethics Committee announced an investigation into Gaetz’s tweet to Cohen after reported “refusal to cooperate” with a complaint filed by another lawmaker in March. Per Politico:

The panel revealed in a statement that it has opened a formal inquiry into Gaetz’s comment based on a March 13 complaint from a fellow lawmaker, who is not identified. According to the panel, Gaetz blew off an initial review of the complaint on May 16, an extraordinary rebuke to his colleagues. That refusal to cooperate led the committee to launch a more formal inquiry, led by a subcommittee of two Democrats and two Republicans.

Gaetz dismissively told Politico, “If members of Congress want to spend their time psychoanalyzing my tweets, it’s certainly their prerogative.”

