‘I Don’t Even Know Where to Start’: Nicolle Wallace Loses It Over Trump’s Authoritarian Lovefest

After playing a clip of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Donald Trump in which the former president praised three of the world’s most ruthless dictators as “top of the line,” MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace burst into laughter.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Wallace said. “No one called you top of the line, ever,” she declared.

The clip was from Tuesday’s interview with Carlson in which the host offered nary a challenge to Trump’s assertions that Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un are, “Top of the line. Smart. Top of the line.”

“Our guy’s not top of the line. Never was,” Trump said, contrasting Joe Biden with the three men.

“Our friend Charlie Sykes wrote this: War crimes, genocide, murders—not something the GOP frontrunner seems to care about, but we knew that,” Wallace read from Sykes’ Bulwark article.

“They are following their leader, who is following the world’s most heinous authoritarians,” Wallace said of Republicans on the national, state, and local levels.

Wallace called Trump’s dictator worship “dangerous.”

“We know how indebted they are to him,” Wallace said about the GOP. “It’s no surprise they are moving away from democratic norms, not just American democratic norms, but the world’s democracies have a set of norms. Republicans are not so into them anymore. They are engaging in authoritarian practices, like enacting inhumane abortion bans, expelling political opponents from serving in state legislatures, and targeting reporters.”

Watch the MSNBC clip above.

