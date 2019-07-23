comScore

‘Impeachment First, Prison Next!’ Maxine Waters Says Democrats Have a Plan to ‘Force’ Info Out of Mueller

By Claire EschrichtJul 23rd, 2019, 4:54 pm

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has high hopes for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday, stating on Twitter that members of the House Judiciary committee have a plan to “force more info” out of him.

She wrote the testimony will provide the “ammunition” they need to “start impeachment immediately.”

“Impeachment first, prison next!” she added.

“We can’t stop now. Let’s go for it! Impeachment is the answer!” she tweeted, adding later: “It ain’t over until it’s over & it ain’t over until Trump is held responsible for all of his crimes.”

Waters also thinks that impeachment will play a big role in the 2020 elections, noting 70% of Democrats want to see Trump impeached. She ended her Twitter rant: “Dems have the support. Let’s go for it! Let’s stop fiddlin’ while Rome is burning!”

Mueller’s hearing is expected to commence around midday on Wednesday. It was announced Tuesday the special counsel will be joined by his chief of staff.

