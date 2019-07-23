Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has high hopes for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday, stating on Twitter that members of the House Judiciary committee have a plan to “force more info” out of him.

She wrote the testimony will provide the “ammunition” they need to “start impeachment immediately.”

“Impeachment first, prison next!” she added.

The Judiciary members have a good plan to force more info out of Mueller when he testifies before the committee. If this works, this will give us the ammunition we need to start impeachment immediately. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 22, 2019

“We can’t stop now. Let’s go for it! Impeachment is the answer!” she tweeted, adding later: “It ain’t over until it’s over & it ain’t over until Trump is held responsible for all of his crimes.”

Testimony from the lawyers who worked with Mueller would be additional and supportive information about #45 and his obstruction of justice and collusion with Russia. We can’t stop now. Let’s go for it! Impeachment is the answer! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 22, 2019

Michael Cohen is serving 3 yrs for the crimes that he committed w/ and for the President of the USA. Many are wondering why this case was closed. It ain’t over until it’s over & it ain’t over until Trump is held responsible for all of his crimes. Impeachment first, prison next! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 22, 2019

Waters also thinks that impeachment will play a big role in the 2020 elections, noting 70% of Democrats want to see Trump impeached. She ended her Twitter rant: “Dems have the support. Let’s go for it! Let’s stop fiddlin’ while Rome is burning!”

The impeachment question is going to play heavily in the 2020 elections. Over 70 percent of Democrats polled want Trump impeached. Dems have the support. Let’s go for it! Let’s stop fiddlin’ while Rome is burning! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 22, 2019

Mueller’s hearing is expected to commence around midday on Wednesday. It was announced Tuesday the special counsel will be joined by his chief of staff.

