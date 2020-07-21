‘It Was Verbal Assault’: Rep. Bass Condemns Rep. Yoho for Berating AOC and Says It ‘Wasn’t the First Time’

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) condemned Rep. Ted Yoho’s (R-FL) attack of Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), where he called the first-term representative “disgusting” and a “f*cking b*tch” on Monday.

The incident, witnessed by a reporter, rooted from disagreements in a crime bill. In the moment, Ocasio-Cortez called Yoho “rude” and later said “that kind of confrontation hasn’t ever happened to me — ever.”

On MSNBC with Andrea Mitchell Tuesday, Bass defended Ocasio-Cortez and said she talked with the New York congresswoman 15 minutes before going on-air.

“We need to come together because as far as I was concerned it was a verbal assault,” Bass said. “Something like that should never happen. I do understand [Yoho] is not running for reelection, but he cannot get away with behavior like that.”

“And [Ocasio-Cortez] told me a few minutes ago that wasn’t the first time,” Bass revealed. “He’s done this now a couple of times. Right after the first blow-up a few hours later, he did it again. We just can’t have this and I know we’re going to be putting our heads together and figuring out how we respond but there will be a response.”

Following a story of the incident, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday. Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, ‘b*tches’ get stuff done.”

Replying to her tweet, Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, defended Ocasio-Cortez, as well.

“I can confirm that AOC gets along w many of her Republican colleagues on a range of things that don’t have anything to do w legislation or politics,” he wrote. “She is not a b*tch.”

