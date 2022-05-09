Twitter Has ‘Strong Left-Wing Bias’: Elon Musk Responds to Tweet Encouraging Violence Against Pro-Lifers

Twitter has an obvious and strong left-wing bias, Elon Musk declared in a tweet on Monday. The sentiment is in line with statements the soon-to-be-owner of Twitter has said in the past about the platform, and the newest accusation came in response to a tweet highlighting a reporter calling for violence against pro-life activists amid controversy surrounding the recent opinion draft leak that suggests Roe v. Wade could potentially be overturned by the Supreme Court.

“Twitter [obviously] has a strong left wing bias,” Musk tweeted in response to a post from right-wing conspiracy theorist and MAGA Mindset author Mike Cernovich.

“Here you go @elonmusk, when Twitter employees invariably lie to you about enforcement policy, maybe they can explain why a verified account is allowed to incite terrorism without any care in the world about being banned,” Cernovich tweeted, including a screenshot of a Sunday tweet from Rewire News Group reporter Caroline Reilly.

Reilly — who since appears to have deleted her Twitter profile as it is no longer available — encouraged violence against pro-life activists in her tweet. Responding to a story about a fire being set in Wisconsin at the headquarters of an anti-abortion group.

“More of this. May these people never know a moment of peace or safety until they rot in the ground,” Reilly tweeted. The message kicked up plenty of controversy and Musk saw it as further proof of Twitter’s alleged bias in policing conservative accounts far more than liberal ones.

Twitter obv has a strong left wing bias — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Musk gave more insight into what his policies will be once he takes over Twitter, saying if speech is to be banned, it should come from a country’s laws, rather than be in the hands of the social media platform.

“Like I said, my preference is to hew close to the laws of countries in which Twitter operates,” the Tesla CEO tweeted. “If the citizens want something banned, then pass a law to do so, otherwise it should be allowed.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com