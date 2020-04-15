Massachusetts Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren endorsed former vice president Joe Biden for president in a video out Wednesday morning. Warren’s announcement marks the last moment of consolidation from the Democratic 2020 primary field to defeat President Donald Trump.

Warren hinted she would formally endorse Biden weeks ago, saying in a radio interview that the ex-veep is a “good and decent man,” and the country could expect the kind of leadership from him that it had with former president Barack Obama. On Wednesday, Warren released a video praising Biden as an empathetic leader and a “selfless public servant” who will restore effective government to the American people.

“Empathy matters, and in this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government,” Warren says. “Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American.”

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

Warren’s endorsement comes after Biden received the endorsements of Obama and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the latter of whom was Warren’s top competitor for rallying the progressive wing of the party. Previous reports indicated that Warren planned to endorse Biden for some time, but his campaign urged her to hold off, possibly in order to create a sequence of endorsements that would underline a narrative of unity.

Watch above.

