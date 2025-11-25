‘Just Staggering’: Trump Aide’s Leaked Phone Call With Putin Advisor Stuns Pundits

Bloomberg News stunned the political world on Tuesday by releasing the leaked transcript of a call between Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian foreign-policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, which took place on Oct. 14.

The transcript shows Witkoff coaching his Russian counterpart on how to flatter President Donald Trump in order for him to be more amenable to Russia’s wants in the negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

The transcript also included Witkoff telling the Russians, “ I know what it’s going to take to get a peace deal done: Donetsk and maybe a land swap somewhere. But I’m saying instead of talking like that, let’s talk more hopefully because I think we’re going to get to a deal here. And I think Yuri, the president will give me a lot of space and discretion to get to the deal.”

Bloomberg also published an October 29 “phone call between Yuri Ushakov, Vladimir Putin’s most senior foreign-policy adviser, and Kirill Dmitriev, an economic adviser to the Russian president.”

During that call, Dmitriev appeared to suggest that the draft of the recent peace plan came from Russia. “ No, look. I think we’ll just make this paper from our position, and I’ll informally pass it along, making it clear that it’s all informal. And let them do like their own. But, I don’t think they’ll take exactly our version, but at least it’ll be as close to it as possible,” Dmitriev. The Trump-backed proposal was quickly derided as offering too many concessions to Russia, including by many GOP members of Congress.

Many pundits were quick to express their surprise at the contents of the calls.

The Economist’s foreign correspondent, Oliver Carroll, shared some of the transcript and wrote, “Even in the age of Trump, just staggering. Here is Steve Witkoff, an American offical, coaching a Kremlin adviser about how Putin should deal with Trump. ‘Congratulate the president on this achievement … that he is a man of peace.’”

Even in the age of Trump, just staggering. Here is Steve Witkoff, an American offical, coaching a Kremlin adviser about how Putin should deal with Trump. “Congratulate the president on this achievement … that he is a man of peace.” https://t.co/VgmfUFtKj0 pic.twitter.com/VGDZ8GR87P — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) November 25, 2025

The Financial Times’s Christopher Miller wrote, “Remarkable story. Stunning stuff even if it’s what we have come to expect from Witkoff. Here he explicitly advises Russian officials how Putin should deal with Trump, and also shows a staggering, fundamental misunderstanding of Putin’s goals and the war.”

Remarkable story. Stunning stuff even if it’s what we have come to expect from

Witkoff. Here he explicitly advises Russian officials how Putin should deal with Trump, and also shows a staggering, fundamental misunderstanding of Putin’s goals and the war. https://t.co/e1pwzMqAGg pic.twitter.com/rhpZc74Nlm — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) November 25, 2025

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) reacted by writing, “This is a major problem. And one of the many reasons why these ridiculous side shows and secret meetings need to stop. Allow Secretary of State Marco Rubio to do his job in a fair and objective manner.”

This is a major problem. And one of the many reasons why these ridiculous side shows and secret meetings need to stop. Allow Secretary of State Marco Rubio to do his job in a fair and objective manner. https://t.co/GFNlBKLKsD — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) November 25, 2025

Below are some more reactions:

“I know what it’s going to take to get a peace deal done,” Witkoff said. “Donetsk and maybe a land swap somewhere.” Extraordinary that Bloomberg got hold of the Witkoff–Ushakov call – which also shows Witkoff still doesn’t grasp Putin’s full demandshttps://t.co/CmZYCCwhia — Pjotr Sauer (@PjotrSauer) November 25, 2025

But I read in the U.S. news this was all Steve and Jared, with "input" from the Russians. https://t.co/4UExBAtMfS — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) November 25, 2025

“at least it’ll be as close to it as possible”. indeed it was. https://t.co/8Sycb2Zmj5 — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) November 25, 2025

Wow what a scoop from Bloomberg: Trump envoy Steve Witkoff told Putin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, per call transcript — "Now, me to you, I know what it’s going to take to get a peace deal done: Donetsk and maybe a land swap somewhere." — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) November 25, 2025

Steve Witkoff orchestrated the phone call that sabotaged Zelensky's White House visit last month, when Tomahawks for Ukraine were on the table. Absolutely unreal. https://t.co/bkwPJBBguR pic.twitter.com/iQIYbLutsn — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) November 25, 2025

Genius move for Witkoff to float this proposal to Putin's top foreign policy advisor on an open line. What could go wrong? https://t.co/CGIeNVLZno — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 25, 2025

__