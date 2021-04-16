Fox More Than Doubles CNN Prime Time Viewership in Thursday Ratings

Viewership for each of Fox’s prime time shows doubled that of their CNN timeslot competitors in total viewers Thursday, as the network continued its winning streak among total viewers in the major dayparts categories.

Starting at 8 p.m., Tucker Carlson Tonight notched 3.2 million total viewers (517,000 in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54), while CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 had 1.14 million total viewers (303,000) in the demo, according to data from Nielsen. At 9 p.m., Hannity had 2.71 million total viewers (447,000 in the demo), while Cuomo Prime Time had 1.33 million (354,000 in the demo). At 10 p.m., The Ingraham Angle had nearly 2.3 million total viewers (381,000 in the demo), and the first hour of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon had 1.06 million (317,000 in the demo).

Shannon Bream‘s Fox News at Night, which airs nightly at midnight, was the first among all three cable news channels to carry live breaking news coverage of the mass shooting in Indianapolis that killed at least eight people and wounded several others.

Fox’s prime time lineup nabbed three of the top five most-watched shows in cable news Thursday, with Tucker Carlson‘s show being most-watched in total viewers and in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was second in total viewers, with nearly 2.8 million, and fifth in the demo, with 360,000. Hannity was third in total viewers and second in the demo, and The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers and third in the demo. The Five was fourth in total viewers, with 2.65 million, and also fourth in the demo, with 375,000.

Overall in prime time, Fox averaged 2.74 million total viewers, and 448,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2.18 million total viewers, and 297,000 in the demo. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.18 million, and second in the demo, with 325,000.

Fox also won total day, averaging 1.53 million total viewers, and 263,000 in the demo. MSNBC was again second in total viewers, with 1.33 million, and third in the demo, with 189,000. CNN averaged the fewest total viewers in total day, with 904,000, and was second in the demo, with 252,000.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends won with 1.14 million total viewers, and 225,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.1 million, and 149,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 509,000 total viewers, and 138,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]