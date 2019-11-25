A new report on Lev Parnas says that the indicted Rudy Giuliani business affiliate is ready to tell Congress about House Intelligence Committee Ranking Republican Devin Nunes and his efforts to conceal his alleged Ukraine connection from Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Nunes has been under significant public scrutiny ever since it was reported that he and Parnas worked together to gather dirt on Joe Biden, part of which involved a meeting with former Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin. CNBC has now released an article stating Nunes’ aides made arrangements to travel to Ukraine this year, but those plans were dropped after they realized Schiff would find out about it.

Parnas’ attorney, Joseph Bondy, says his client will tell Congress that the goal of the trip was to interview two Ukrainian prosecutors “who claim to have evidence that could help President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.” When those plans were dropped after realizing Schiff’s staff would be notified to their travels, Nunes’ aides asked Parnas to set up Skype meetings and phone calls for them to collect the dirt that way.

From the report:

The meetings took place in late March, and Derek Harvey, a senior investigator for Nunes, represented the congressman, according to Bondy. One of the meetings was with Ukraine’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytsky, and it was held over Skype, Parnas would tell Congress. The second, Bondy said, was a phone call Parnas arranged for Harvey with a deputy in Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office, Konstantin Kulik. Both Kulik and Kholodnytsky have repeatedly claimed they witnessed corruption by Democratic operatives in Ukraine during the 2016 election. Neither official has produced evidence to support his account.

The news comes after CNN previously reported that Nunes and Parnas had brief in-person encounters with each other in late 2018, and that since then, “Nunes instructed Parnas to work with Harvey on the Ukraine matters.” This segued into their broader cooperation for information gathering on Biden.

