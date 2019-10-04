Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued President Donald Trump was joking when he asked China to investigate Joe Biden.

“I don’t know if that’s a real request or that’s just him needling the press knowing you guys would get outraged by it,” Rubio told reporters at an event in Florida.

A reporter had asked Rubio about the matter by noting that the Florida Republican has been a fierce critic of China’s human rights record.

“I don’t think it’s a real request, I think he did it to get you guys. I think he did it to provoke you to ask me and others and get outraged by it. Like I said, he plays it like a violin and everyone falls right into it. I don’t think it’s a real request,” Rubio said.

A number of reporters and commentators called out Rubio on Twitter for downplaying Trump’s request that China investigate a political rival, and his complete refusal to deal with the substance of the comments.

Earlier today, fellow Republican Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) expressed concern about Trump calling on foreign powers to investigate a rival for him.

“When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” Romney tweeted.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com