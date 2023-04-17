Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls on FBI to Investigate Trump Ally Who Allegedly Asked Minors For Nude Photos

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling on the Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into far-right MAGA supporter Ali Alexander for allegedly propositioning underage boys he met in Nick Fuentes‘ White supremacist organization.

This is disgusting textbook predation of underage boys. And Nick Fuentes was in on it. #NickKnew “In exchange for recanting his accusation, [Nick] Fuentes and [Ali] Alexander offered to get him a job in politics.”@FBI should investigate. https://t.co/prvdViu2iZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2023

“This is disgusting textbook predation of underage boys. And Nick Fuentes was in on it. #NickKnew,” Greene tweeted about accusations he propositioned boys for nude photos.

“‘In exchange for recanting his accusation [Nick] Fuentes and [Ali] Alexander offered to get him a job in politics.’

“@FBI should investigate.”

Twitter users posted photos of Greene smiling alongside Nick Fuentes and Ali Alexander.

The Daily Beast first reported that Alexander, who helped organize the Jan. 6 insurrection, admitted to sending “inappropriate messages” to young men teens asking for “d*ck pics.”

Alexander issued the following statement after the story broke.

I apologize for any inappropriate messages sent over the years. Forgive me. While having repented before God and confess at Church, I want my supporters and those involved to hear my apology today. When I’ve flirted or others have flirted with me, I’ve flexed my credentials or dropped corny pick up lines. Other times, I’ve been careless and should’ve qualified those coming up to me’s identities during flirtatious banter at the start. Nothing unlawful has occurred. Seeing false claims alongside real messages is a deceptive technique. Some have retracted and other individuals say were deceptively edited which is why I waited. All of this is designed by a Literal Predator to take advantage of admitted sins and hurt my allies. One recent individual attacked me (before recanting parts) to hide their own sexual identity struggles. I won’t attack back because these fights benefit no one’s redemption. Others have been fake accusers or literal honeypots eager to frame me.

Alexander, a self-identified bisexual, posted recently that he has been “battling with same-sex attraction.” He allegedly propositioned men in their 20s and at least two teenagers, one 15 the other 17.

Former alt-right ally, Milo Yiannopoulos, has been the source of “video interviews and other evidence” that accuses Alexander.

According to The Daily Beast, “Yiannopoulos, whose own career as a far-right pundit imploded in 2017 after remarks he had made downplaying the seriousness of pedophilia surfaced, claims he has more damaging videos to release about Alexander and [Nick] Fuentes.”

One exchange with a 17-year old boy went as follows, according to The Daily Beast.

“Show me ur [eggplant emoji] ” Alexander wrote.

“What’s that?” the boy said.

“Omg d*ck,” Alexander wrote back.

Fuentes, who has dined with Donald Trump and Ye at Mar-a-Lago, denied the boy’s claims that Fuentes and Alexander offered a job in exchange for silence, according to The Daily Beast.

