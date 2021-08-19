Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Biden in Video, ‘You’re Not a President, You’re a Piece of Sh*t’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted a video on social media on Wednesday in which she called President Joe Biden “a piece of shit.”

The video was posted on Gettr, a new social media platform launched by former Donald Trump adviser Jason Miller.

“Joe Biden, you’re not a president,” she said in the 17-second video filmed at a gym. “You’re a piece of shit. Thousands of Americans are stuck over there in Afghanistan and you’re letting the Taliban kick your ass while you’re lecturing governors about masks and vaccines. Do your job. Bring these Americans home.”

The Biden administration is facing fallout over the rapid deterioration of Afghan security forces in the face of a Taliban resurgence. Kabul, the capital city, fell to Taliban forces this week and with it, the country.

Gettr was launched in July as a conservative alternative to platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, which many conservatives complain are biased against liberals. After her account was temporarily suspended by Twitter last month, Greene railed against the company.

She said, “Twitter, who is playing a big part and a role with Big Tech and Facebook and the White House – apparently the Joe and the Biden administration – in censoring Americans, along with the communist cities in communist California who doesn’t [sic] believe that America first represents their values.”

Greene has perhaps been the most unfiltered member of congress since taking her seat in January. She has compared Covid-19 restrictions in Congress to the Yellow Stars of David the Nazis forced Jews to wear.

