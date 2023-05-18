‘Mike, Come On Now’: Relentless Larry Kudlow Demands Pence Tell Him When He’s Announcing Presidential Run, Says ‘I Know You’re Gonna Do It’

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow tried to get former Vice President Mike Pence to tell him when he officially intends to launch his 2024 presidential campaign. The host even suggested he’d call his wife to “get the real scoop.”

Earlier in the interview on Fox Business’s Kudlow, Pence criticized former President Donald Trump over ballooning federal deficits during the Trump-Pence administration. He also said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is wrong to use the state government to wage battle against The Walt Disney Company after the corporation publicly opposed legislation he signed into law last year.

Pence and other challengers will have their work cut out for them, as Trump is regarded as the clear frontrunner. Polls show the former president with a sizable lead over candidates who have declared and potential candidates who have not done so yet.

Toward the end of the interview, Kudlow commenced his relentless questioning about Pence’s intentions:

KUDLOW: Mike Pence, when are you gonna throw your hat in the ring officially? You gonna do it next week, the week after? Come on, when are you gonna do it? I know you’re gonna do it do it. The question is when? PENCE: You know, we had a great visit in New Hampshire this week. I’ll be back in Iowa next week. We’re continuing to talk to people around the country and getting a lot of encouragement around the country, Larry. But look, I think this country’s in a lot of trouble. I think all of us that have the ability to make a difference have a responsibility to reflect on what role we might play– KUDLOW: Mike PENCE: –but I promise to keep you posted and I– KUDLOW: Mike, come on now. PENCE: And I promise to be back on Kudlow– [Crosstalk] KUDLOW: You and I have known each other 25 years. We worked together in the White House. You were a great vice president. When are you going to throw your hat into the ring? Everybody knows you’re gonna do it. You got a good economic platform. Here you are taking shots at DeSantis. You’re taking shots at Trump. You’re distinguishing yourself from these others. When are you gonna throw the hat in the ring? If you don’t tell me, I’m gonna call Karen Pence and get the real scoop. PENCE: [Laughs] KUDLOW: But I want to give you a shot at it right here. When are you gonna throw the hat into the ring, officially? PENCE: You know, honestly, Larry, I think anybody who’s serious about entering the race for the Republican nomination for president would have to be in by the end of June. So, I promise you, you’ll know our intentions before the end of June. And when we got something to announce, I’ll be right back here on Kudlow. KUDLOW: All right. Yessir. You’ve been good to us. You look great, You sound great. Vice President Mike Pence, thank you so much.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

