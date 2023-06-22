Mock Mar-a-Lago Bathroom ‘Crime Scene’ — Complete With Cardboard Boxes and Toilet — Shows Up By Donald Trump’s Hollywood Star

An L.A.-based street artist who goes by the name “Plastic Jesus” has taken credit for trolling Donald Trump near the former president’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The artist tweeted a photo of curious passers-by checking out the display.

“Top Secret” Street Artist ‘Plastic Jesus’ hits out at Trump’s document scandal. LA based guerrilla street artist Plastic Jesus recreates Mar-a-Lago bathroom near Trump’s Hollywood walk of fame star. Bathtub filled with ‘Top secret’ document boxes.

“Top Secret” Street Artist ‘Plastic Jesus’ hits out at Trump’s document scandal.

•LA based guerrilla street artist Plastic Jesus recreates Mar-a-largo bathroom near Trump’s Hollywood walk of fame star.•Bathtub filled with ‘Top secret’ document boxes. #Trump #TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/xAe1NSFG4Z — Plastic Jesus 📷 👩‍🎨 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@PlasticJesus9) June 20, 2023

The Associated Press reported that the display included, “Bathtub filled with ‘Top secret’ and ‘Classified’ document boxes. ‘Crime scene’ tape surrounds the unsanctioned installation,” and that “Artist previous built a mini-wall around Trump’s star and added ‘prison bars’ over the top.”

Online publication SunGenre interviewed “Plastic Jesus” whom they called “L.A.’s Bansky,” in 2016 and asked about his anonymity.

“I think it’s an important thing,” he replied. “Street art should all be about the art and not the artist. If someone wants to get famous through their art I would tell them the best way to do that is to die.”

Trump was indicted on 37 federal charges, including espionage, earlier this month in relation to the boxes of classified documents discovered in his Mar-a-Lago home, including the bathroom. In 2016, Trump’s Hollywood star was destroyed “by a man dressed as a city construction worker wielding a sledgehammer and pickax.”

Political wonks on Twitter hailed this display as “legendary.”

“Significant improvement to Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Historical accuracy is important,” tweeted political contributor Ron Filipkowski.

Significant improvement to Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Historical accuracy is important. pic.twitter.com/cd5WEpwW3a — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 22, 2023

Anti-Trump political commentator Jon Cooper tweeted, “Okay, who did this to Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?”

Okay, who did this to Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zFDNssGr73 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 22, 2023

GenZ political commentator Victor Shi tweeted, “What a beautiful image. Someone turned Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame into a literal crime scene with classified documents. Absolutely legendary. Another reason why we love Los Angeles.”

What a beautiful image. Someone turned Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame into a literal crime scene with classified documents. Absolutely legendary. Another reason why we love Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/aZSoSWVYbK — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) June 22, 2023

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com