New AG Todd Blanche Fumes Over Question About ‘Weaponization’ of DOJ Against Trump Enemies

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche went off on Tuesday after he was asked about the “weaponization” of the Justice Department against President Donald Trump’s enemies.

Blanche — during a press conference at the White House — said the question “means nothing to me because it’s completely false.”

Instead, he said the focus should be on how the Justice Department was weaponized by former President Joe Biden to go after Trump in a manner “which had never been seen in history.”

Blanche also slammed the mainstream press, saying many reporters in the room looked the other way when Trump was unfairly targeted by Biden — only to start complaining about Trump using the DOJ to go after his rivals when he returned to office, he said.

“Some of you are looking down now. And I get it, because you had a president who was indicted four times by this department,” Blanche said. “You had a president who, along with this department… helped two other local D.A.’s go after the president. You had this department who stood idly by while states tried to keep President Trump off the ballot. That’s what happened in the past four years.”

He was referring to the hush-money case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the election interference case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia.

Blanche continued:

What we’re doing and what we’ve been doing for the past 14 months is changing this department. Is changing this department. We’re no longer — people say the president wants to go out after his political enemies — no, the president has said time and time again that he wants justice. And if you look at what happened to him, his family, his administration, the agents that protected him, people that happened to just walk by him on a given day, they got subjected to massive investigations by this department. So I understand the question and I understand that pretty constant role of that media that somehow this department is weaponizing itself. But it happens not to be true.

Blanche’s press conference comes less than a week after Trump fired Pam Bondi and selected him as acting attorney general.

Watch above via Fox News.

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