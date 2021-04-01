The bombshell revelation that the FBI is looking into whether Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida congressman and MAGA superstar, paid young women for sex, sent shockwaves Thursday night.

A pair of reports, one from the New York Times and another from CNN, revealed that the Justice Department inquiry relates to payments Gaetz allegedly made to women in exchange for sex.

Gaetz denied ever paying for sex in a statement, and has previously denied having sex with a 17-year-old girl, an allegation reported to be under investigation earlier this week.

The Times said it had obtained receipts of payments from Gaetz to women, who told friends the payments were for sex. The encounters reportedly took place in 2019 and 2020. Gaetz reportedly used ecstasy before sex, and asked the women “to help find others who might be interested in having sex with him and his friends.”

The shocking allegations detailed in the reports made shockwaves on Twitter. Gaetz has remained mostly silent on the platform Thursday night, with the exception of a single retweet of a report on an alleged extortion scheme against him.

I haven’t had a chance to use this meme in a long time but this is me reading the Gaetz stories pic.twitter.com/W99IRdIUeu — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) April 2, 2021

Having read this latest Times article I suspect Matt Gaetz will likely not be serving in Congress much longer. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 2, 2021

This story keeps getting worse and worse for Matt Gaetz. https://t.co/Y81UW4adYq — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 2, 2021

sure seems like this is not going to end well for Gaetz: https://t.co/OqaAwxAP68 pic.twitter.com/NajqBrISnE — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 2, 2021

Oh my God, this story is just as amazing as I hoped it would be. https://t.co/OYiDz2RRjF pic.twitter.com/dPAT46lyHU — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) April 2, 2021

Liz Cheney just snorted her bourbon through her nose laughing at this story. https://t.co/jiCiYZ7msA — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) April 2, 2021

This is so Florida: I took a break from Twitter for three hours and now there’s a nude picture scandal involving @mattgaetz — Florida only elects the best. — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) April 2, 2021

Can’t imagine anything in all of American politics more shocking than Matt Gaetz turning out to maybe not be such an awesome dude. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 2, 2021

Apple Pay for hookers? Seems like Bitcoin would be a better choice. https://t.co/zSUyfXcO9c — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 2, 2021

I assume much of Gaetz’s staff will quit tomorrow, both out of genuine disgust and also to make clear they had no idea about any of this. To stay at this point would seem to suggest a willingness to defend or tolerate Gaetz’s behavior. Who is going to want to do that? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 2, 2021

