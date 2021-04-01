comScore Bombshell Matt Gaetz Reports Shock Twitter

By Aidan McLaughlinApr 1st, 2021, 11:20 pm

The bombshell revelation that the FBI is looking into whether Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida congressman and MAGA superstar, paid young women for sex, sent shockwaves Thursday night.

A pair of reports, one from the New York Times and another from CNN, revealed that the Justice Department inquiry relates to payments Gaetz allegedly made to women in exchange for sex.

Gaetz denied ever paying for sex in a statement, and has previously denied having sex with a 17-year-old girl, an allegation reported to be under investigation earlier this week.

The Times said it had obtained receipts of payments from Gaetz to women, who told friends the payments were for sex. The encounters reportedly took place in 2019 and 2020. Gaetz reportedly used ecstasy before sex, and asked the women “to help find others who might be interested in having sex with him and his friends.”

The shocking allegations detailed in the reports made shockwaves on Twitter. Gaetz has remained mostly silent on the platform Thursday night, with the exception of a single retweet of a report on an alleged extortion scheme against him.

