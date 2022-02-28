Pat Robertson Says Putin Is ‘Being Compelled’ by God to Invade Ukraine and Will Then ‘Move Against Israel’

Televangelist Pat Robertson said that god has directed Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine to use the country as a “staging ground” to launch an attack on Israel and bring about End Times.

Robertson made his bummer of a Revelation on Monday, stating that, “Putin’s out of his mind, yes. Maybe so, but at the same time he’s being compelled by god. He went into Ukraine but that wasn’t his goal.”

Dun dun dun!

Robertson, the retired televangelist, explained that Putin’s goal is “to move against Israel” along with several other countries including Iran, Turkey, Bulgaria.

“All of that area is going to be mobilized against Israel in the latter days, and God says, ‘I am going to deal with it.’ So, you can look at your map and read your newspapers, you can listen to your news, but know of a fact that God is bringing to pass what he prophesied years ago through his servant, Ezekiel.”

Robertson cited chapters 38 and 39 of the Book of Ezekiel and declared, “It’s all there.”

He concluded,

God is getting ready to do something amazing and that will be fulfilled. And what Putin is doing by moving as he is to set up Ukraine as a staging ground for one of the armies… and it’s going to happen. So I just say, that’s what’s coming up. Is Putin crazy? Is he mad? Well, perhaps. But god says, “I’m going to put hooks in your jaw and I’m gonna draw you into this battle whether you like it or not.” And he’s being compelled after the move into the Ukraine. He’s being compelled to move again, to get land bridge and across the Dardanelles with Turkey. And watch what’s going to happen next. You read your bible because it’s coming to pass.

Watch above via The 700 Club.

