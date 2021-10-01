Democratic Rep. Gottheimer Rips Pelosi, Says Progressives Employ ‘Freedom Caucus Tactics’ and Are Putting Civility ‘At Risk’

Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D- NJ) has been one of the leading moderate Democrats clashing with progressives over the two big pieces of legislation the party wants to take up.

Gottheimer said Democrats should pass the bipartisan infrastructure deal right away and tackle the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill separately. Meanwhile, Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Pramila Jayapal (D- WA) has been pushing for the two to be linked.

The infrastructure bill vote was delayed, and after a House Democratic meeting Friday with President Joe Biden, Jayapal swiped at “conservative Democrats” and said they’re getting in the way of the president’s agenda.

Gottheimer put out a statement hours later blasting “this far left faction” and accusing them of “putt[ing] civility and bipartisan governing at risk.”

His statement Friday night started with a swipe at Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying it’s “regrettable” that she “breached her firm, public commitment” to have the vote on the infrastructure bill by September 27.

“A small far left faction of the House of Representatives undermined that agreement and blocked a critical vote on the President’s historic bipartisan infrastructure bill,” he continued.

Gottheimer even went so far as to say that “this small faction on the far left” employs “Freedom Caucus tactics,” citing a New York Times article.

This far left faction is willing to put the President’s entire agenda, including this historic bipartisan infrastructure package, at risk. They’ve put civility and bipartisan governing at risk.

Gottheimer Statement on Infrastructure: pic.twitter.com/g6WBTNqqyN — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) October 2, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com