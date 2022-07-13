Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) is calling for a congressional hearing to investigate the 2020 presidential election fraud claims made by Dinesh D’Souza in the recently-released 2000 Mules.

In a letter to Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) obtained by CNN’s Melanie Zanona, Biggs, a vocal Donald Trump supporter, calls the claims made by D’Souza, a fellow Trump supporter, in the film “extremely troubling” and said they “must be investigated” by lawmakers. Biggs wants the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which Maloney is the chairwoman of, to investigate these “troubling” findings.

NEWS: Andy Biggs is circulating a letter calling for hearings into debunked election fraud allegations featured in “2000 Mules” — the same day that 1/6 committee revealed how Trump’s election lies incited a mob to attack the Capitol. Also previews probes to come in a GOP House. pic.twitter.com/qqtCFi1IP7 — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 13, 2022

“The film documents activities that raise serious questions about widespread coordinated efforts to illegally harvest and cast votes,” Biggs reportedly wrote in the letter.

Under your leadership, the Committee has held hearings on the Arizona election audit and Texas’ voting laws. The Committee has also devoted significant time and resources on hearings and investigations into issues such as flea and tick collars, the Washington Commanders football team, electric vehicles for the Postal Service, environmental justice, and vaping among other topics. The illegal activity exposed in the documentary 2000 Mules is far more serious than the aforementioned topics and must be investigated by the Committee.

Since its release, 2000 Mules has had many of its election fraud claims debunked by multiple outlets, including the Associated Press. The movie has also been brought up during the congressional hearings on the January 6 Capitol riot. Bill Barr dismissed the film during his testimony and said the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) was also left unimpressed with the findings. D’Souza shot back at Barr, calling him “stunningly ignorant.”

D’Souza’s 2000 Mules mainly uses geo-tracking data to show increased activity near voting centers in an effort to prove theories about fraudulent ballot dumps in favor of now-President Joe Biden. Despite it largely being factually dismissed, it found success at the box office, standing as the highest grossing documentary of the year so far, bringing in around $1.5 million.

Watch the trailer for the controversial film above.

