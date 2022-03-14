Romney Blasts Tulsi Gabbard as ‘Treasonous’ Over ‘Biolabs’ Vid, Gabbard Demands He ‘Apologize and Resign’
Former representative and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard tweeted out a video about “US-funded biolabs in Ukraine” on Sunday that prompted enormous backlash that included Sen. Mitt Romney accusing her of “treasonous lies.” On Monday, Gabbard snapped back at Romney in a long thread.
After her initial tweet, Gabbard faced a huge pile-on from verified media accounts and Democrats, and a fair amount from Republicans as well.
“There are 25 to 30 US-funded biolabs in Ukraine,” Gabbard says in the video. “According to the U.S. government, these biolabs are conducting research on dangerous pathogens. Ukraine is in an active war zone. Widespread bombing, artillery, and shelling, and these facilities, even in the best of circumstances could be easily compromised and release these deadly pathogens.”
Her tweet called for “a ceasefire now” until the labs are “secured” and the “pathogens destroyed.”
There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed pic.twitter.com/dhDTH5smIG
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 13, 2022
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood said in his retweet that Gabbard is “spreading Vladimir Putin’s propaganda” with the video. That’s the same argument Romney made, but rather more dramatically, accusing the former Hawaii National Guard officer and current Army reservist of treason.
Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives.
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 13, 2022
Romney’s characterization of her tweet prompted a very long response thread from Gabbard, who wrote, “Senator Romney, please provide evidence that what I said is untrue and treasonous.”
She added, equally dramatically, “If you cannot, you should do the honorable thing: apologize and resign from the Senate.”
On the substance of her tweet, she went through a list of her justifications in the thread. Perhaps choosing her source based on the reply from Harwood, Gabbard wrote in her fifth point: “CNN fact-check (March 10, 2022): ‘There are US-funded biolabs in Ukraine, that much is true.'”
.@MittRomney, you have called me a ‘treasonous liar’ for stating the fact that “there are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world” and therefore must be secured in order to prevent new pandemics. Bizarrely, …
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022
… you claim that securing these labs (or even calling for securing these labs) is treasonous and will lead to a loss of life, when the exact opposite is obviously true. The spread of pathogens is what will cause the loss of life, not the prevention of such spread.
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022
Senator Romney, please provide evidence that what I said is untrue and treasonous. If you cannot, you should do the honorable thing: apologize and resign from the Senate.
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022
Evidence of the existence of such biolabs, their vulnerability, and thus the need to take immediate action to secure them is beyond dispute:
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022
#1. State Department’s Victoria Nuland acknowledged such labs containing dangerous pathogens exist in Ukraine in her testimony to the US Senate (March 8, 2022): “Ukraine has biological research facilities which, in fact we are quite concerned that Russian troops may be seeking…
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022
…to gain control of. We are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach.”
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022
#2. Pentagon Fact sheet (March 11, 2022) has numerous statements directly & indirectly confirming the existence of such biolabs. https://t.co/63DIGQSm9c
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022
“The United States, through BTRP, has invested approximately $200 million in Ukraine since 2005, supporting 46 Ukrainian laboratories, health facilities, and diagnostic sites.”
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022
#3. CBS Face the Nation (March 13, 2022) correspondent David Martin said a Pentagon official told him they’re concerned about the existence of such biolabs in Ukraine: “The concern is that the Russians will seize one of these biomedical research facilities that Ukraine has…
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022
…where they do research on deadly pathogens like botulism and anthrax, seize one of those facilities, weaponize the pathogen, and then blame it on Ukraine and the US, because the US has been providing support for some of the research being done in those facilities.”
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022
#4. In April 2020, in refuting Russia’s accusation that U.S. is using biolabs in Ukraine to develop biological weapons, U.S. Embassy in Ukraine acknowledged there are U.S. funded labs in Ukraine working with pathogens for vaccine & other peaceful purposes https://t.co/oIPROY43l6
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022
#5. CNN fact-check (March 10, 2022): “There are US-funded biolabs in Ukraine, that much is true.”
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022
#6. Furthermore, according to the DoD there are two biolabs in Ukraine that have been under Russian control for some time: “Russia illegally took possession of two Ukrainian-owned laboratories that BTRP upgraded in 2014 and continues to deny Ukrainian access to these facilities.”
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022
So, Senator Romney, you have a choice: out of pride, continue to deny the truth or admit you are wrong, apologize, and resign.
Aloha.
And remember that without the truth, we can be neither safe nor free.
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022
“So, Senator Romney, you have a choice: out of pride, continue to deny the truth or admit you are wrong, apologize, and resign,” Gabbard concludes. “And remember that without the truth, we can be neither safe nor free.”
Russia has made dozens of claims about Ukraine and the United States that run the gamut from dubious to preposterous, and among them are the accusations of nuclear weapons stashed in the country, and that there are biological and chemical weapons being researched or developed there. The Dept. of Defense and the Pentagon have repeatedly stated this is not so, and moreover that it is the habit of Putin’s Russia to assert crimes are being committed by others before committing those crimes themselves. However, it is also true that Ukraine, like most nations, does research biological hazards and diseases, and that the United States does in part provide funding for some of that.
Obviously, propaganda frequently takes partial truths or isolated facts to construct the propagandists’ narratives.
Sen. Romney has previously referred to pro-Putin Republicans as being “almost treasonous.” At the time of this post, he has not tweeted again on the subject of Gabbard’s tweets.
