Russian State TV Host Threatens Nuclear War, Asks ‘Why Do We Need the World If Russia Won’t Be in It?’

Russian state TV presenter Dmitry Kiselyov appeared to threaten nuclear war during a broadcast, and according to translation, contemplated why “we need the world if Russia won’t be in it?”

According to a translation from Financial Times‘ Moscow bureau chief Max Seddon, the host told viewers that “submarines alone can launch more than 500 nuclear warheads, which guarantees the destruction of the US and NATO for good measure.”

“The principle is: why do we need the world if Russia won’t be in it?” Kiselyov added.

Russian state TV: “Our submarines alone can launch more than 500 nuclear warheads, which guarantees the destruction of the US and NATO for good measure. The principle is: why do we need the world if Russia won’t be in it?” https://t.co/hvYkhz9DpE — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 27, 2022

Kiselyov, who has been described as a “propagandist,” added in the broadcast that “Russia’s nuclear capability is the most powerful in the world” (per a BBC translation).

“Now, Russia’s entire nuclear triad has been placed on special alert,” he said. “Putin warned them. Don’t try to frighten Russia.”

Video of his remarks (in Russian) is below.

Russian state TV: “Our submarines alone can launch more than 500 nuclear warheads, which guarantees the destruction of the U.S. and NATO for good measure. The principle is: Why do we need the world if Russia won’t be in it?”pic.twitter.com/WNf7C6BNbw — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) February 27, 2022

