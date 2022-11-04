Sarah Palin Is Up for Election in Alaska in Four Days – But She’s 4,000 Miles Away in New York

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin is running for Congress in the race for the state’s at-large House seat, but just four days before the election she was at Fox News headquarters in New York.

Typically in the waning days of campaigns, candidates are busy making their final stump speeches and knocking on doors.

Palin is vying with fellow Republican Nick Begich to unseat Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, who won a special election in August to fill the seat by the late Don Young. He died in March after holding the seat for 49 years.

Polls indicate Peltola holds the upper hand, which will be determined by Alaska voters using the state’s ranked-choice voting system.

The former 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee appeared on Friday’s installment of Jesse Watters Primetime in New York, some 4,000 miles away from where she’s a candidate in Tuesday’s election. While many Alaskans utilize mail-in ballots and have already cast their votes, plenty of them vote in person on election day.

Host Jesse Watters played a montage of person-on-the-street interviews with New Yorkers answering questions about the 2016 election and whether Hillary Clinton should run again.

Palin emphasized the need to “get out the vote, especially for common sense constitutional conservatives.”

Watters played a clip of liberal filmmaker Michael Moore saying Tuesday’s midterms might not be as bad as people think because women voters care more about the hot-button issue of reproductive rights than they do about inflation.

“That’s reflective of everything that is wrong with that liberal agenda that’s being shoved down our throats and is crashing our economy and making our nation so much less secure,” Palin said, while not campaigning in her home state on the other side of the continent. “So, that red wave that I am convinced is coming, everybody wants to go opposite of what has been happening to our country. So, we can look forward to some good change.”

Regarding Tuesday’s election, Palin said, “We should be optimistic.”

“We are and good luck on Tuesday and hopefully we get crab season back in Alaska,” Watters said.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com