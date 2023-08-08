‘Say It To My Face’: Chris Christie Challenges Trump After Ex-President Cracks Weight Joke About Him

Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie issued a simple challenge to Donald Trump on Tuesday night: repeat a weight joke about him to his face.

Speaking at a rally in Windham, New Hampshire on Tuesday, Trump mocked the former governor’s appearance once again.

“Christie, he’s eating right now,” Trump said as members of the audience laughed. “He can’t be bothered.”

As the crowd reacted, Trump pointed to someone in the audience.

“Sir, please do not call him a fat pig,” Trump said. “That’s very disrespectful. Don’t call him. See, I’m, I’m trying to be nice. Don’t call him a fat pig. You can’t, you can’t do that. So now, because you’re not allowed to do that, and therefore we’re not gonna do it, ok? We want to be very civil, right?”

Christie took to social media that night to respond to the former president, who has said he may skip the first Republican primary debate on Aug. 23.

“If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face,” the governor posted.

Trump may forgo the first debate – hosted by Fox News – because he says it is “a hostile network.”

The ex-president leads the Republican field handily. A recent survey of New Hampshire Republican voters shows Christie tied for second with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 9%. Meanwhile, Trump notched 43% in the poll.

